AUGUSTA – Roydon E. Parmenter, 86 of Augusta, died Sunday Jan. 10, 2021 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation-Graybirch in Augusta.

He was born in Weeks Mills April 17, 1934, the son of Stanley and Grace (Haskell) Parmenter. Roy was a 1952 graduate of Cony High School and had a long career in retail management with McCrory’s. He retired in 1989.

Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and slot machines.

Mr. Parmenter was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Marilyn; his sister, Mickey Spear and his brothers, Maynard and Mervin Parmenter.

He is survived by his son, Robert Parmenter; and his good friend, John Richards.

A graveside service will be held at the Chadwick Hill Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous