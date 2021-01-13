Veteran virus trackers say they are chronicling something never before seen — the suppression of virtually every common respiratory and gastrointestinal virus besides the novel coronavirus. They theorize that is largely due to global shutdowns, mask-wearing and a host of other health protocols aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

These other viruses — including influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza, norovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus — all appear to be circulating at or near levels lower than ever previously measured. The same is true for the respiratory bacteria that cause pertussis, better known as whooping cough, and pneumonia.

As welcome as the absence of these other viruses is during a pandemic, epidemiologists say they see a potentially dangerous consequence after coronavirus cases eventually decline — a rebound that could be frightfully large given the relaxation of social distancing and lowered immunity to other pathogens.

“The best analogy is to a forest fire,” said Bryan Grenfell, an epidemiologist and population biologist at Princeton. “For the fire to spread, it needs to have unburned wood. For epidemics to spread, they require people who haven’t previously been infected. So if people don’t get infected this year by these viruses, they likely will at some point later on.”

The possibility of a rebound is not merely theoretical: It appears to be happening already in Australia. Official reports showed historically low levels of flu-like illness among children and adults beginning in May, usually the start of flu season in that hemisphere. The sharp decline in cases came as the country imposed strict shutdown measures. But in the last few months, after the coronavirus was virtually obliterated and the country ended those restrictions, the number of flu cases among children aged 5 and younger began to soar, rising sixfold by December, when such cases are usually at their lowest.

COVID-19 deaths in U.S. hit another one-day high at over 4,300

The United States set a another record for COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day, tallying more than 4,250 on Tuesday, with new infections still at an all-time high and hospitals across the country contending with a flood of sick patients.

It was the second time during the course of the pandemic that the country’s daily toll surpassed 4,000, after a previous high of 4,027 last week. The statistics have been startling for weeks, since a fall surge of new cases accelerated into the winter, probably fueled by gatherings and travel during the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Experts predicted the soaring numbers, and officials pleaded with Americans to stay home and stay vigilant. Yet the virus has devastated from coast to coast as never before, prompting concern among scientists that the spread could be accelerating because of an undetected mutation-laden variant.

Tuesday’s record 4,254 deaths — 1,200 more fatalities than were recorded during the worst days of April — came from across the country. California accounted for 548 of those killed. Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Virginia each set records for deaths reported in a single day.

In hard-hit Los Angeles County, the virus is killing one person every eight minutes, said Hilda Solis, a county supervisor and former U.S. labor secretary.

“This only ends when we each make the right decisions to protect each other,” she wrote on Twitter, echoing entreaties that have become increasingly dire with the area’s hospitals nearly overwhelmed.

Jeffrey Duchin, a public health officer in King County, Wash., observed that COVID-19 has now killed more people across the country than the last 10 influenza seasons combined.

The record death total is but one of several calamitous milestones the country marked this week. On Monday, the seven-day rolling averages of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths each hit all-time highs. Twenty-four hours later, the country topped its case and death records again.

U.S., Canada extend border restrictions for 30 days

TORONTO — Pandemic restrictions on nonessential travel at the U.S.-Canada border will enter their 11th month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

“This is an important decision, and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe,” he told reporters outside an official residence in Ottawa.

The measures, which enjoy broad support in Canada, have had limited effect on trade and the movement of essential workers. But the tourism industry has chafed at them, and their impact has been felt in tightly knit cross-border communities.

The restrictions also apply to asylum seekers attempting to enter Canada from the United States at unofficial land border crossings and vice versa. Previously, such migrants could enter to make their claims, but under the pandemic border measures, they are bounced back.

Canadian officials said last March that they received “assurances” from the United States that most asylum seekers turned back at unauthorized crossings would be able to return to make their claims when the restrictions are lifted. But several have been detained with final orders of removal on the U.S. side, and at least one has been deported.

Trudeau indicated last month that the restrictions would not be lifted until the coronavirus pandemic is “significantly more under control” around the world. The current measures will remain in place until at least Feb. 21.

California lifts some stay-at-home orders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is lifting a stay-at-home order for 13 northern counties because of improving hospital conditions but most of the state’s population remains under tight restrictions because of the deadly coronavirus surge.

The state lifted a December ban on outdoor dining, hair and nail salons and other services for the Sacramento region. But three of five state regions — the San Francisco Bay Area, Central Valley and Southern California — remain under the stay-at-home order because their hospitals’ intensive care capacity is severely limited.

Officials are trying to ramp up vaccinations to slow the infection rate.

California is averaging 42,000 new cases daily and recorded 3,500 virus deaths in the last week. On Monday, the pandemic death toll topped 30,000 in the state.

