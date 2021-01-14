AUBURN — A 12-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder a day after police say she stabbed her father twice in their Winter Street home.

The girl, who has not been identified, was taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center. Her father remained in stable condition Thursday at a Lewiston hospital. He also has not been identified.

Police said that at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to 92 Winter St. where they found a man with stab wounds to the chest and stomach.

They also found his 12-year-old daughter with cuts on her hand, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the 12-year-old female was responsible for the attack on her father,” Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle wrote in a news release.

No motive for the stabbing has been offered.

