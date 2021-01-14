AUGUSTA — Earlier this week, the Maine Department of Public Safety announced that security would be increased at the Maine Capitol ahead of the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday.

And at Wednesday night’s Augusta school board meeting, Superintendent James Anastasio said the district had its eye on maintaining student safety despite any potential protests that may take place.

He said he has opened up conversation with Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills ahead of next week’s event, to be prepared for any security concerns.

The Augusta Public Schools are “at the top” of Chief Mills’s list, Anastasio said. Since Augusta doesn’t have in-person learning on Wednesdays, when Inauguration Day will take place, he said he doesn’t think any issues will arise for students.

“The good news is that I’m not sure if anything will happen in Augusta, Maine, and if there will be a demonstration of protest it’s going to happen on a day that we don’t have students,” Anastasio said. “For that, we are lucky.”

The discussion comes a week after people rioted at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. Since then, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned of the potential for there to be attacks in each of the 50 states next week.

If some kind of similar event including violence were to take place on a day that students had in-person learning, Anastasio said a plan of action has already been discussed.

“If anything were to happen while we were in school, that would come to us quickly,” he said. “We (he and Chief Mills) had a discussion on how it would impact and it would be through bussing.

“If we had an issue and another issue with them going home,” Anastasio added, “we wouldn’t send them in harm’s way.”

He emphasized to the school board that communication would be immediate if something were to happen, referring to talk with both parents and the police force.

As of now, the Augusta Schools are not planning on having extra security.

In her first meeting as the newly elected Augusta School Board chairperson, Amanda Olson shared some words of advice for the adults listening in reference to the current events that the country faced in the past week. She emphasized that adults in the community have to lead by example for the children and students.

“They may see a few minutes of horror on the national news each day and we have to remember that most of their time will be spent at home — home in the physical sense, home in the community sense and home in schools,” Olson said. “We are what they see most.”

She added that adults are the ones who should be teaching children about “resilience” and how to “lead with integrity.”

“We need to teach students that our differences are what should bring us together, not apart,” Olson said. “The children have a role in this nation and what they see now will impact their role.”

She ended on the note that as a school board, they “can’t stop the world from spinning on it’s axis,” but in Augusta, they can help shape it.

