Bangor police are investigating whether a Molotov cocktail-like device thrown at a building Wednesday may have been directed at a resident who works at a health center that provides abortions.

State Fire Marshal Joe Thomas said Bangor police are searching for whoever threw the device at the building on French Street in downtown Bangor. Thomas confirmed the investigation is looking at whether the fire-bombing was connected to the resident’s work for a family planning clinic that provides abortions.

“The circumstances certainly dictate that they’ll look into it heavily,” Thomas said in a phone interview Thursday evening.

Thomas said he saw a summary report, and that investigators are still examining evidence. “I’m not sure what type of device was involved, other than the fact that they consider it some type of improvised incendiary device,” Thomas said. “I believe a Molotov cocktail-type thing.” A resident called at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to report that something thrown at the building started a fire, The Bangor Daily News reported. The fire was extinguished quickly and damage to the building was minor, a Bangor police detective told the newspaper. Local agents with the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation, the newspaper said.

