Country Roads will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.
This concert also can be viewed on the venue’s Facebook page.

Country Roads, the 2018 Pine Tree State Country Music Association Modern Country Winner, is a band from Southern Maine covering today’s Country music.

Band members include Jamie Ruhlin on vocals and guitar,  Chris Biggar on guitar and vocals, Roger Gagnon bass and vocals, Richmond Palmer on keys and vocals, and Mark Descoteaux on drums vocals.

Tickets cost $12.

For tickets, or more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.

