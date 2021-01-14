GARDINER — A project nearly two years in the making made a big step forward Thursday, as Gardiner Area High School broke ground on the new artificial turf playing surface at Hoch Field.

“There’s some relief, I think there’s a ton of excitement,” athletic director Nate Stubbert said. “We’ve done a lot of fundraising to get to this point. That’s fundraising we don’t have to do any more, and that’s a lot of work. I’m more excited for the kids to have a place to play that they can call their own.”

The field will either be ready in the spring, if there isn’t much snow during the winter, or the fall. The project, which according to superintendent Pat Hopkins, cost over $1,000,000, will include a recognition wall and renovated concession areas.

