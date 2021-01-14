MONMOUTH – Abigail Heidi Ada “Abby” Webb, 25, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Abby was born June 29, 1995 in Lewiston, daughter of Kelly J. (Sanborn) Webb and her fiancé TJ Quinn of Monmouth and Scott R. Webb, Sr. and his wife Barbara Webb of Monmouth.She was a resident of Monmouth for most of her life until recently moving to Augusta. She was a graduate of Monmouth Academy Class of 2013. She went on to further her education at St. Joseph’s College where she studied nursing. She later transferred to CMCC where she took many courses.Abby worked at Garden Island Dry cleaning in Winthrop. She previously worked as a CNA receiving her certification at CATC (Cony High School) in Augusta. Abby then got her CRMA license and was employed as a CNA for several years.Abby was an amazing caregiver and took great pride in taking care of people. She was sassy and sweet, had a great sense of humor and a huge heart. She was bold and fierce in all aspects of her life, and most of all she was a fierce friend to many. If Abby liked you, she instantly loved you with her whole heart and you always knew where you stood with her. Abby would go out of her way for family and friends that needed anything. She loved cats, buffalo chicken, sushi, ranch dressing, Hoodie sweatshirts, listening to music, (# 1 fan of Eminem) and shoes!In addition to her parents, Abby is survived by her brothers, Scott Webb, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Monmouth, Dary Stroup of LA, Josh Stroup and his wife Amelia of Roseburg, Ore., Joey Quinn of Norway, and her sister Taylor Stroup of Scarborough; her grandmothers, Jessie (Chudy) Sanborn of Monmouth and Darlene (Brown) Webb of Winthrop; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.Abby was predeceased by her grandfathers, Gerry F. Sanborn and Robert B. Webb.Abby’s visiting hours will be in the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 from 1 – 4 p.m. Immediately following visitation there will be a Memorial Service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather at Monmouth Fish and Game afterwards. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be in the SpringArrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers, donations in Abby’s memory may be made to the Gerry F. Sanborn TechnicalScholarship Fund.Please make the check outto: Monmouth Academy Trustees(Sanborn scholarshipin the memo)c/o Steve Palleschi208 Blackstrap Rd.Falmouth, ME 04105

