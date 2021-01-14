NEW SHARON – David W. Ames “Pa” passed away peacefully at home Jan. 11, 2021, with the love of his life, his family, and friends surrounding him. He was Born April 18, 1940, the son of Donald and Celia (Thompson) Ames. David was a graduate of the Class of 1958 from New Sharon High School. He graduated from Wentworth Institute in Boston, Class of 1960, with an Associates Degree in Civil and Highway Engineering. He joined the Maine State Highway Commission as a Draftsman in February 1961, and retired as the Division Engineer out of the Dixfield Regional office, after completing 41 years of employment with the Maine Department of Transportation.David married his high school sweetheart, Helen Brann, on Oct. 15, 1961. He joined the Maine Army National Guard in April of 1962, proudly serving for 28 years, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant from the 240th Engineering Group Headquarters in Waterville. David was honored to have his son, Daniel, serve by his side for eight of those years. He applied for the Professional Engineers Exam in 1980, taking and passing the exam on his 40th birthday. No family car ride within the state was ever complete without a story of how he designed & built the road we were traveling on. He served on the Board of Directors for the New Sharon Water District for many terms starting in 1967. In 1963 David and Helen planted their roots in New Sharon when they built their home on land which had been in his family for generations. They raised their children, Daniel and Paula, in this home. David took great pride in his meticulously landscaped property while also enjoying countless hours on his beloved John Deere and Kubota tractors. He was so committed and enjoyed keeping his acres maintained, even a fractured hip couldn’t stop him from mowing with his new zero turn. He spent endless hours each Fall preparing and decorating his “Enchanted Forest” with beautiful Christmas lights which were enjoyed by the entire community. After sharing 52 years in this home he was proud to watch the 7th generation be raised on his family land and in the home he had built by hand and continue the traditions he took such pride in.David was a very gentle, kind man who always found the good in everyone and everything. In his early years he enjoyed the four seasons of Maine: skiing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, and owning a yacht on the coast of Maine for 14 years, building a Dune buggy and owning the first 1964 ½ Mustang in Franklin County. However, family was his most prized possession and one of his greatest joys was following his grandchildren with their sporting events.After retirement he found many new hobbies when he and Helen became snowbirds in February of 2003 through March 2019 traveling and spending winters in Florida. While wintering in Florida, he enjoyed playing Pickle Ball and Golf. His family will tell you, you have never had a true Disney World experience unless “Pa” was your tour guide. During summers in Maine, he kept busy with his lawns, gardening and keeping his pool crystal clear. He also enjoyed many weekends camping, as well as countless trips with his family to “The Farm” owned by his son in Sherman, Maine. David “Pa” is survived by his wife/constant companion of 59 years, Helen (Brann) Ames; their son Daniel Ames and their daughter/”Favorite nurse” Paula Nason (husband Scott); grandchildren, Danielle Harris (husband Del), Colton Nason (girlfriend Lily), Alexis and David Ames (mother Kathie Ames); great -grandsons, Kade and Karson Harris; sblings, Robert Ames and Marilyn Chandler. He was blessed with a big extended family and many friends who loved him very much. David has been reunited with his very special brother-in-law, Gary Day. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Beacon Hospice, especially nurses Kristina for her loving, gentle care and Amy for being his “you’re stuck with me” nurse, as well as Dr. Kumar, Hope, Mary, Kylie, and the entire caring Alfond Cancer Center staff.You are invited to join us this summer for a Memorial Service, with Full Military Honors, followed by a Celebration of life. Date to be determined.﻿

