WEST GARDINER – Ella Crocker, 93 years young, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Mount St. Joseph’s in Waterville after a short illness. She was born in Readfield on June 13, 1927, the daughter of Jacob Jr. and Roselenna (Wakefield) Rogers.

Ella was educated in Readfield schools. She loved her many flower beds and her big vegetable gardens. She was also very crafty and liked sewing, knitting, and crocheting just to name a few. She enjoyed sewing clothing for her children when they were young and loved making quilts and lap robes. She had literally thousands of beads and was very good at making things with plastic canvas, which won her awards at local fairs. She was especially proud of the award she was presented at the Windsor Fair for her beautiful manger scene she created.

Ella was very active visiting and keeping in touch with her relatives over the years and she lovingly helped out her family wherever she could.

Ella was predeceased by her children, Melvin Crocker Jr., twins Richard and Robert Crocker and twins Terry and Sherry Crocker, who died shortly after birth; her brother, Freeman “Bud” Rogers, and two sisters, Esther Gray and Doreen Crocker.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Sandra Davidson and her long-time companion John Hinkley of West Gardiner, her sons Dennis Crocker and his wife Diane of Louisianna, Eugene Crocker and his wife Diane of North Carolina and Steven Crocker and his wife Elizabeth of Gardiner; like a daughter, Linda Bladen; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, and one special cousin that helped out a lot, Joyce and Harry Olsen.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Glenside Cemetery, Turkey Lane, Winthrop.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Glenside Cemetery, Turkey Lane, Winthrop.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop

