HALLOWELL – If he had written his own obituary, it would read, “Keldon Boothby, born…died.” But, as we all know, there is so much life in between those finite moments.

Keldon Rich Boothby was born on Nov. 13, 1958 in Gardiner. He graduated in 1977 from Hall-Dale High School and went on to graduate with his Bachelors in Pharmacy from Northeastern University in Boston, Mass. Keldon practiced as a Pharmacist in the states of Texas and Maine until his health challenges ended his career in 1997. Never one to be deterred, he enjoyed spending quality time hanging out with his friends and family. He had many hobbies including golfing with his weekly golf buddies and fishing, traveling, reading, and playing games with his family and life-long friends turned brothers.

To know Keldon was to love him. He was known for his massive heart and his unrelenting, witty humor. He truly loved and lived life to the fullest and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him. Keldon Boothby lost his long battle with stage IV oropharyngeal cancer Dec. 20, 2020.

Keldon is survived by his daughter, Krystle LaFrance and son-in-law, Jacob LaFrance; father, Kent Boothby; and sister, Kim Boothby-Downing. He was preceded in life by his mother, Angenett Boothby.

A special thanks is due to his family, friends, end of life caregivers, and the exceptional staff at The Alfond Cancer Center and Maine General Medical Center.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home One Church St. Augusta

