SIDNEY – Gerald A. Manley, 67, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. He is the loving husband of Gail Y. (Knight) Manley with whom he shared 50 years of marriage in March.

Gerald was born July 21, 1953 in Augusta. He is the son of the late George and Doris (Monroe) Manley. He was a resident of Sidney for most of his life. A graduate of Messalonskee High School.

Gerald worked at Hammond Lumber in Belgrade as the Saw Mill Foreman for over 39 years until his retirement in 2020.

Gerald was a hard working man and treasured the time he spent with his family and friends. He also enjoyed being outside fishing, hunting and gardening.

In addition to his loving wife Gail, Gerald is survived by his son Travis Manley and his wife Mary of Sidney, his daughters Heidi Landry and her husband Chris of Sidney and Marisa Manley of Saco; his brother George Manley of Sidney, his sisters Peggy Smith of Sidney, Nancy Thorne of Sidney, Linda Martin of Sidney and Sharon Maxim of Augusta. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Gage, Isaac, Kristin, Jenna, Emma, Rylee and Isaiah; and his great-grandchildren Luke and Abigail; his mother-in-law Clarice Redlevske of Skowhegan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In honoring with Gerald’s wishes there will be a Celebration of his life at a date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St. Augusta, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

