SOUTH CHINA – Harold Whitaker, 61, of Kidder Road, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at MaineGeneral Medical Center-Augusta. He was born on May 7, 1959, in the car on the way to the hospital. He is the youngest son of Arthur R. Whitaker, Sr., and Lucy B. (Moody) Whitaker.He attended China Elementary School and Erskine Academy. Harold worked at the Elk’s Lodge Janitorial Services, Lipman Poultry, and retired after more than 22 years with the Augusta Sanitary District. He was interested in WWF Wrestling, NHRA, and riding his Cub Cadet. He could be found working side-by-side with his brothers David and Mike. Survivors include his wife Cathy (Coleman) Whitaker of 27 years; his brothers Willard, Meldon, David and Mike Whitaker, sisters Belva MacComb, Marie Vigue, Elaine Brochu, Muriel Michaud, Mary Shaw, Jean Mason, Irene Poulin, Betty Burnham and Brenda McCamish. He is predeceased by his parents; sisters Susie Potter, Eltheia Girard, Wilma Whitaker and Vera Whitaker. He has many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins.There will be no funeral services at this time due to Covid-19. There will be a celebration of his life held at a later date, possibly late summer barbecue, depending on Covid guidelines. Those who desire may donate in his memory to: American DiabetesAssociationP.O. Box 7023Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 https://www.diabetes.org or:Dialysis Clinic, Inc.205 Ridge Rd. Fairfield, ME 04937 https://www.dciinc.org/waterville/

