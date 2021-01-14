AUGUSTA – Linda M. ”Ella” Randall, 87, of Bangor Street, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation @ Glenridge.

She was born in Prentiss, Maine on May 12, 1933, and attended Enfield Public Schools.

She was predeceased by her husband Ezra Randall Sr.; twin brothers Jay and Fay Stanley, and two sisters, Doris Stanley and Hattie Clark.

Linda is survived by two sons, Robert Waddell of Chelsea and Ezra Randall Jr. of Waterville, two daughters, Arline Waddell of Chelsea and Marie Waddell of Augusta; seven grandchildren, Shelly Labbe, Tabitha Waddell, Amanda Hazard and her husband Ed, Laurie Ann Curtis, Gerald Curtis Jr., Adrianne Fisher and Sky Lynn Randall. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins; great- grandchildren; and great-great- grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the Wall Cemetery, Augusta, in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

