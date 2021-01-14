WATERVILLE – Ruth Ann (Pratt) DeRosby, 94, passed away Jan. 11, 2021 at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Waterville. She was born June 19, 1926 in Randolph, the daughter of Charles B. and Margaret B. (Griffin) Pratt.

She graduated from Gardiner High School in 1945. She was a member of the Catholic Church. Ruth especially enjoyed spending time with her family and going out to eat, especially at Governors and Ming Lee. She was a great cook and welcomed many into her home and no one ever left hungry, especially after having her famous homemade french fries. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend.

Ruth is survived by daughters, Jill Labbe of Waterville and friend Jeff Hall of Oakland, Jan Hachey and husband Thomas of Oakland, Jane Pottle and husband David of Albion, sons, John DeRosby and wife Elaine of Burnham, and Thomas DeRosby of Waterville; special grandchildren, Christopher Labbe, Leslie Main, Katie Burnham, Amy Pottle, Michael Hachey, Lauren Hachey, Jenny Reynolds, John DeRosby, Shannon DeRosby, William DeRosby, Michael DeRosby; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; also special friend and neighbor, Rosalie Lareau.

She was predeceased by her husband John; son James DeRosby, daughter and son-in-law Ann and Lester Giguere; brother James (Bud) Pratt, sisters Mary Bowman and JoPratt, sister-in-law Juanita Lessard and husband Edmund.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mount Saint Joseph for taking great care of Ruth.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

