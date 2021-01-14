LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its online education center classes for January. Due to the pandemic and CDC guidelines, all classes are held virtually. Classes and workshops are free, unless noted.

Classes

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected: From 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 or 29; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff; Zoom. Become familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes or to stay connected with friends and family. Educational material and resources will be provided.

Banking in 2021: From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19; instructor, Kendra Wheeler, branch manager at Bangor Savings Bank; Zoom. Learn today’s banking options.

Zooming Together While Physically Apart – Virtual Social Gathering: From 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20; Zoom. SeniorsPlus has partnered with River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition and the Oxford County Wellness Collaborative to host the class. It is a monthly Zoom call to spotlight a specific topic before opening up the conversation In January the discussion will be on local resources to overcome isolation and virtual program offerings. Handouts and resources will be emailed afterward. To help with food insecurity, River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition will give away a gift card to an attendee.

Fraud & Scams: From 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff; Zoom. The class will provide information to determine what is real and what is a scam.

Crafting with Corinne: At one’s convenience; instructor, Corinne Saindon; material pick-up week of Jan. 25; prerecorded video/instructions; cost, $5 for two project kit. The first project is a Valentine card and the second is a treat holder. All supplies provided except adhesive; class limited to 10 participants.

Medicare Made Simple: Date and time when convenient; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff; online video. Learn how to navigate Medicare, insurance options, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect choices.

Cyber-Senior Mentors – A Tech Resource: Date and time when convenient; instructor, Cyber-Senior; phone and/or online. Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. Contact SeniorsPlus for information.

CARES Dementia Family Training: Developed for those caring for a loved one living at home. It includes many practical strategies, tips and the five-step CARES® Approach. To receive free training go to www.hcinteractive.com/login; enter the product key, YXT64; log in; verify SeniorsPlus information; click yes to the question “Is the above information correct?”; click +New User (after initial login, click Existing User for all future logins). Promotion expiration date is Sept. 25.

Grieving Between the Lines: Starting Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays for four weeks; facilitator, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice staff; Zoom or telephone. A new book club focused around bereavement and grief support will start with the book “Tuesdays with Morrie.” Maximum of 15. Preregistration is required.

Virtual Knitting Group: From 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday, Jan. 13 and 27; SeniorsPlus staff; Zoom. Work on a project and learn from others.

HEALTHY LIVING FOR ME workshops will be held through Zoom or telephone. SeniorsPlus, in partnership with Healthy Living for ME, will offer the workshops for adults who are interested in learning how to prevent falls, manage diabetes, pain and other conditions. Most workshops are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

To register, email [email protected] or call 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

SeniorsPlus started a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter in September. The goal is to share caregiver specific resources and opportunities to those in need. Contact SeniorsPlus to receive the newsletter.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of organizations delivering evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.

