Why, in this colossal battle for control of the U.S. Senate, is our “independent” senator, Angus King, counted solidly in the Democratic column? The Democrats assume (I guess correctly) that he will wholeheartedly support their plans to change the very fabric of our nation.
Moreover, our Republican senator, Susan Collins, is rated as far more bipartisan than the independent King. Why can’t the man stand behind his true political convictions and run as the true Democrat he is?
Scott Farnum
Monmouth
