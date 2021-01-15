This is the most egregious moment in any American presidency. Dec. 7, 1941, and 9/11 were horrific events that united our country. Yet after the attempted coup of Jan. 6, 2021, many still support Republican President Trump and the seditious traitors who occupied our nation’s Capitol.

Republicans vocally oppose the removal of Trump as president. In Maine that includes former Gov. Paul LePage and members of Maine’s Republican Party, some of who claim it was Antifa! Instead of rallying around the flag, Republicans have willfully chosen not to hold President Trump, his colleagues, and supporters responsible for an attempted coup.

Officer Brian Sicknick died in defense of our elected officials and country as a result of being beaten with a fire extinguisher by Trump’s supporters. Officer Sicknick is an American hero who must be honored and never forgotten. He stood up in defense of our country and paid with his life. Republicans were advocating for the overthrow with their rhetoric and rejecting the Electoral College results. Eight Republican senators and 139 Republican House members still voted in objection of the certified Electoral College votes by two states despite the attempted coup. Sen. Collins will not even speak to the removal of President Trump! That is not a Margaret Chase Smith moment but speaks volumes about her lack of character and patriotism.

This was brought upon us by the party of “Family Values” and “Law and Order.” We all know that our country can only be brought down from within.

Mike Grove

Belgrade

