JACKMAN — Callan Fransose scored 17 points to lead the Madison boys basketball team to a 68-61 victory over Forest Hills on Friday night.

Cameron Cobb scored 16 points, while Cameron Melancon added 12 points for Madison. Vernon Worthen added 11 points.

Parker Desjardins scored 42 points, while adding 10 rebounds for Forest Hills. Mason Desjardins added eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MADISON 62, FOREST HILLS 21: Landyn Landry scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs in Madison.

Arabel Linkletter scored 10 points, while Peyton Estes added eight points for Madison.

Grace Allen led Forest Hills with eight points.

CARRABEC 51, VALLEY 29: Cheyenne Cahill scored 17 points to lead the Cobras in North Anson.

Lindsay Hamilton scored eight points, while Courtney Rollins added seven points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: