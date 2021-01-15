JACKMAN — Callan Fransose scored 17 points to lead the Madison boys basketball team to a 68-61 victory over Forest Hills on Friday night.

Cameron Cobb scored 16 points, while Cameron Melancon added 12 points for Madison. Vernon Worthen added 11 points.

Parker Desjardins scored 42 points, while adding 10 rebounds for Forest Hills. Mason Desjardins added eight points.

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

MADISON 62, FOREST HILLS 21: Landyn Landry scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs in Madison.

Arabel Linkletter scored 10 points, while Peyton Estes added eight points for Madison.

Grace Allen led Forest Hills with eight points.

 

CARRABEC 51, VALLEY 29: Cheyenne Cahill scored 17 points to lead the Cobras in North Anson.

Lindsay Hamilton scored eight points, while Courtney Rollins added seven points.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Carrabec Cobras, Forest Hills Tigers, kennebec journal, Madison Bulldogs, morning sentinel, Valley Cavaliers

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles