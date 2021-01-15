The American Legion Tardiff-Belanger Post 39, Madison, recently donated boots and coats for 38 students in need in school districts Regional School Unit 74 and School Administrative District 59. The donations were received from local businesses and members, according to a news release from the post.

To learn more about Madison American Legion or to join, visit mainelegionpost39.org or call 207-696-5848.

