NEW YORK — The New York Yankees and AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu worked Friday to put in place a six-year contract worth about $90 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. He won his first AL batting title last year at .364, the highest average for an AL batting champion since Minnesota’s Joe Mauer hit .365 in 2009, after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016.

A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu signed a $24 million, two-year contract with the Yankees in January 2019. He had 10 homers and 27 RBI in the shortened 2020 season after hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBI in his first season in New York.

LeMahieu started his big league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2011, then was traded to Colorado. He has a .305 average with 85 homers and 478 RBIs in 10 big league seasons, and he has won three Gold Gloves at second base.

BLUE JAYS: Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez agreed to a $4,325,000, one-year contract with Toronto, who reached a $3 million, one-year deal with right-hander Ross Stripling.

The pair were the only Blue Jays remaining eligible for arbitration going into Friday’s scheduled exchange of proposed figures.

Hernandez, 28, hit .230 with 16 homers and 34 RBI in the shortened 2020 season, tied for fifth in the AL in home runs. His seven assists tied for the big league lead among outfielders. He earned $223,037 in prorated pay from a salary of $602,200 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Stripling, 31, went 3-3 with a 5.84 ERA over nine starts and three relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays, who acquired him in a trade on Aug. 31. Striping earned $1,722,222 in prorated pay from a $2.1 million contract, part of his money protected by its inclusion as a signing bonus.

METS: First baseman outfielder Dominic Smith and the New York Mets avoided arbitration Friday when they agreed to a $2.55 million, one-year contract.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a huge breakout during the pandemic-shortened season, forcing his way into the everyday lineup and hitting .316 with 10 home runs, 21 doubles, 42 RBI and a .993 OPS in 50 games.

He earned $214,380 prorated from his $578,826 salary.

Smith’s natural position is first base, creating a bit of a potential logjam with Mets slugger Pete Alonso. If the National League adopts the designated hitter again, problem solved. If not, Smith could see plenty of playing time in left field, where his shortcomings and inexperience are evident. Even team president Sandy Alderson acknowledged that wouldn’t be ideal.

Eight Mets remained eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries with the team Friday, including new shortstop Francisco Lindor. Others eligible were outfielder Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo, closer Edwin Díaz, right-handers Miguel Castro, Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo, and third baseman-outfielder J.D. Davis.

