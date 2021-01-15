The NECEC is not an electric reliability project. The purpose of the New England Clean Energy Connect project is to bring hydropower from Quebec, through Maine, to meet the contracts between Hydro-Quebec and three utilities in Massachusetts for the benefit of Massachusetts and two foreign corporations.

The NECEC does not support the reliability of the Maine power grid. A recent ad featuring a paid supporter of the NECEC project alleges that the NECEC project supports electric reliability.

Do not believe this falsehood.

 

John Nicholas

Winthrop

