NEWPORT/SPRINGHILL, Fla. – Alan J. Goodridge, 86, died Jan 7, 2021 at a Spring Hill, Fla. health care facility.

Alan was born in Canaan August 5, 1934, the son of Walter J. and Lillian D. Goodridge. He graduated from Skowhegan High School In 1952. Alan was a U.S. Army veteran. For 29 years Alan owned and operated Alan Goodridge Jewelers in Newport retiring in 1997.

Alan was a member of the High Street Congregational Church in Newport. He was a 50 year member of Meridan Splenda Masonic Lodge #49 in Newport, a member of Stevens Royal Arch Chapter #28 of Newport, Anah Shrine of Bangor, and Nokomis Order of the Eastern Star #42 of Newport.

He is survived by his wife Shelva Jean Goodridge of Spring Hill; his son Brian A. Goodridge and his wife Disa of Rhode Island, his daughter Vicky L. Goodridge of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Brianna G., Benjamin G., Rebecca G. all of Rhode Island. He is also survived by his brother, Frank A. Goodridge and his wife Beverly of Canaan, his sisters, Joyce White of Stoneham and Mona Kinney of Brunswick. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Roland K. Goodridge.

Memorial services with Masonic services will be announce in the Spring when Covid restrictions have been loosened .

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service Center 34 High St. Newport, Maine

