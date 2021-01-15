MADISON – Clara A. (Hagopian) Washburn, 78, of Madison passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. She was born Sept. 6, 1942 in Skowhegan, Maine, the daughter of Albert Hagopian and Catherine (Berry) Hagopian.

Clara was educated in Madison area schools. She met and married Carroll E. Washburn Sr., Dec. 16, 1961 in Skowhegan. He passed away in 2000.

Over the years, Clara worked for several area nursing homes as a certified medical assistant.

She enjoyed playing cribbage at the American Legion in Madison. She made a number of different items working with stained glass. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Clara leaves her four children, Connie Rich and her husband Jeff of Madison, Vicky Washburn and Pat Daigle of Madison, Butch Washburn and wife Chelsey of Madison, and Mike Washburn and his wife Tabitha of Madison. She also leaves her brother Bob Hagopian and his wife Trudy of Madison, her sister-in-law Patti Hagopian of Sebastian, Fla., her brother- in-law Terry Washburn and his wife Brenda of Skowhegan; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents; her brother Floyd “Brother” Hagopian; her father and mother-in-law Elmer and Gladys Washburn; and her great-granddaughter Alexah Rich.

A special thanks to her granddaughter Kati Walker for all of her help.

Her burial will be held in the spring at the Sunset Cemetery in North Anson, Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com.

Guest Book