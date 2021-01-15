FARMINGDALE – Joanne Antionette Severance passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2021 with her family by her side.

She was born April 25, 1937 to Ralph and Grace Jones of Alna, where she was raised and attended elementary school. She later attended high school at Erskine Academy in South China and graduated in 1955.

She remained here in Maine her whole life. Joanne was married to her late husband, Fred Severance, in 1958. They lived in their home in Farmingdale for more than 50 years. Joanne worked for the State of Maine for more than 40 years in the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, where she made many lifelong friends. Prior to that, she worked as a nanny on Squirrel Island and cared for disabled children at a group home in Bath. She spent her last five years at the Lincoln Home in Damariscotta.

Although she never had children of her own, she was a much-loved and very attentive aunt to her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was particularly fond of her niece, Pam Pederson, and grandniece, Heather (Pederson) Power, who was like a granddaughter to her.

She is remembered for her affectionate giggle and ability to see humor in the most mundane circumstances. Joanne had a fondness for travel and adored spending time with family. She enjoyed her flower gardens and getting together with her many friends and neighbors for a walk, meal, trip to the beach, or music/theatre performances. Joanne also found great comfort in fellowship with the Word of God, prayer, and her daily walk with Jesus Christ.

She was predeceased by her husband, Fred Severance; parents, Ralph and Grace Jones; brothers, Malcolm and Meredith Jones, and dear sister-in-law and caregiver, Patricia Jones.

She is survived by her brother, David Jones, her ever present rock and support, and his wife, Yolanda, of Searsmont. Also her close sister, Laura Hayward, and husband, Frank, of Wiscasset, sister-in-law, Crystal Jones, of Wiscasset, Dottie Jones of Wiscasset; as well as many nieces, nephews; grandnieces, grandnephews; and three great grandnieces.

Arrangements are being made by Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner Maine. A graveside service will be held later this spring.

