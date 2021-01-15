FAIRFIELD – Joyce M. Slaney Taylor, 91, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. She was born in Fairfield on Oct. 5, 1929, the daughter of the late Scott E. and Harriet G. (Lanpher) Blackstone.

Joyce was educated in Fairfield schools. She was also a lifelong member of the Fairfield First Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess. She ministered to many and was a living testimony to her faith, not only to her church family but her family as well. She truly enjoyed hosting weekly bible studies with close friends, which she continued up until recently.

Joyce had many hobbies such as reading, doing puzzles and especially enjoyed crocheting and knitting; making several special afghans and other items for her loved ones. In her younger years, she enjoyed spending summers at camp with family where she taught many of her grandchildren to swim. One of her biggest passions was cooking for family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and shared countless meals with not only family but friends and those in need. Out of all her loves, perhaps the greatest was time spent with her family, in particular, the visits with her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she cherished immensely.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Harold K. Slaney, her second husband, Raymond S. Taylor; her infant daughter, Mary Slaney, her sons, Scott H. Slaney and Kevin B. Slaney; her sisters, Evelyn Morse and Beverly Buck, her brother, Earl Carr; and her daughter-in-law, Lorraine C. Slaney.

Joyce will be deeply missed by her children, Patrick Michael Slaney and his wife Linda of Fairfield, her daughter-in-law, Colleen Slaney of Fairfield, Kelly J. Slaney and his wife Susan of Philadelphia, N.Y., Danny H. Slaney and his wife Lisa Roy of Fairfield and Tammy J. Slaney Pullen and her husband Lee of China; her grandchildren, Christopher Slaney and his wife Renee, Joshua Slaney and his wife Nicole, Jaime Wade and her husband Charlie, Bryan Slaney and his wife Amy, Amanda Slaney, Eric Slaney and his wife Meghan, Brandon Slaney, Danielle Quimby and her husband Brett, Briana Rawson and Kevin Hageman, Taylor Slaney and Ashley Maratta; her great-grandchildren, Cullen Slaney, Bay Slaney, Brayden Mitchell, Cooper Slaney, Jack Slaney, Ebony Watts, Blaine Watts, Jacob Ricketson, Eric Slaney, Damien Slaney, Ella Quimby, Emmy Quimby; and her numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers that cared for Joyce over the past several years.

Due to the Covid pandemic a graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be held in Fairfield at a date to be determined.

