WINSLOW – Raymond Rossignol, 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Jan. 1, 2021. Raymond was born at home in Winslow on May 3, 1926. He was the son of Patrick and Beatrice (Ferland) Rossignol.Ray attended Winslow schools and was a World War II Veteran. On Oct. 2, 1948 he married Therese Roy of Winslow and they were married for 70 years. He worked at Scott Paper (Rossy) for 41 years, then drove a school bus for 22 years. He finally retired at the age of 80.His hobbies were rabbit hunting, camping at Happy Horse for 28 years, and fishing. Ray belonged to the Winslow Senior Citizen Association Committee for 11 years. He loved playing cards and doing day trips for the elderly.He was predeceased by his parents; wife Therese, brother Robert, two sisters Noella and Gloria. Raymond is survived by a sister-in-law Jacqueline (Roy) Bourque; three daughters Elaine (Ramerio) of Spain, Christine of New Mexico, Claudette (Jerry) of Winslow, three sons Arthur (Debbie) of Skowhegan, George (Barb) of Cornville, and Anthony (Donna) of Winslow; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Many thanks to those involved in helping our Dad.The Celebration of Life will be held Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s the Baptist Church, 23 Monument St., Winslow.The burial will be Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at VA Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.Donations can be made to:Travis Mills Foundation747 Western Ave.

Guest Book