STRATTON — The Dead River Area Historical Society’s pictorial 2021 calendars are available. The cover features the children of Edward and Alice Scribner: “1956, Judy holding Melissa, then Kathy and Randy holding Brenda.”

According to a news release from the society, each month will feature:

• January – The Village of Stratton Circa March 1924;

• February – Gas Lombard run by the Eustis Lumber Company, 1918;

• March – Eleven sleds of white birch belonging to Stratton Mfg. Company 1919;

• April – North Branch Bridge, April 1927 Flood, Stratton;

• May – William “Bill” Arnold, Eustis Village, circa 1920;

• June –D ead River Fish and Game Association Map 1940;

• July – Middle Tow at Booming-out-place, Flagstaff Lake near Stratton;

• August – Stratton Brook Bridge, Coplin;

• September — Robert Tague and Mother Nellie “Nettie” Tague, 1945;

• October – Long Falls Dam Construction, Postcard Photo late 1940’s;

• November – Dwight Lander and Ray Willard, 1952 at King and Barlett Camps; and

• December – George W. and Florida Bachelder Family photo 1919.

The back page of this calendar features a paragraph about each photograph which adds to the value of the calendars.

Calendars can be purchased at Pine’s Market, Fotter’s Market, and T & L Enterprises. Calendars also can be purchased through the mail for $8 plus $2 for postage for each calendar. Send to Dead River Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 15, Stratton, ME 04982.

There also are many pictorial calendars left from previous years for sale at $2.50 each. A cook book can be ordered for $6 each or two for $10 from the same address as the calendars.

For more information, call Mary Henderson at 207-246-2271.

