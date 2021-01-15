All in-person staff and students in the University of Maine System will be tested weekly for COVID-19 this spring, the system announced Friday ahead of the start of the second semester.

The university is partnering with testing provider Shield T3 to provide capacity for approximately 16,000 COVID-19 tests to be administered per week this spring. The agreement includes the delivery of a mobile testing laboratory to the University of Maine at Orono, where results will be processed on-site, eliminating the need to ship samples out-of-state.

“The public health commitment and leadership of our students, faculty and staff got us through the fall semester together,” said University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy in a news release. “Thanks to additional resources authorized by Gov. (Janet) Mills, we will be able to test and report results promptly for every UMS community member who has in-person, on-campus experiences — a testing schedule that we believe is critical to maintaining our academic operations through the current state of the pandemic.”

Administration of the weekly saliva-based testing is expected to begin the week of Feb. 1 and continue through commencement on May 8. Prior to Feb. 1, the system will be working with existing testing partners to conduct mandatory arrival testing of residential students, community members traveling from outside Maine and special populations before the Jan. 25 start of classes. Immediate, required re-testing of the same cohorts will occur before the end of January.

There are more than 30,000 students, faculty and staff across the U Maine System’s seven campuses. As of last Friday there were 16 known active cases within the university community. Nearly 40,000 COVID tests have been conducted since the start of the fall semester, resulting in 127 positive results.

