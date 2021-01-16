The Fifth annual Pine Grove Programs’ Ice Fishing Derby will be held from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Wyman Lake Boat Launch, Pleasant Ridge Plantation, 823 Ridge Road, Bingham.

Trophy and prize will be awarded for first- and second-place heaviest Salmon, Splake, Brook Trout, and Togue. Children’s prizes will awarded for first- and second-place White and Yellow Perch.

Raffle prizes will include ice augers, pack basket, snowshoes, fishing gear and more.

Weigh in by 3 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Plantation boat launch area. Refreshments will be sold.

The cost is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children. Tickets will double as a raffle ticket entry. E-tickets are available online at pinegroveprograms.org. Donations also will be accepted.

All proceeds will be used to continue to provide free outdoor adventures for veterans, first responders and law enforcement.

For more information, visit the website or call 207-672-4011.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: