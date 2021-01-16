LEWISBURG, Pa. — Owen Concaugh of Oakland, a senior at Bucknell University, has achieved dean’s list status for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
A student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
