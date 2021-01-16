ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Kathleen McCowan of Winslow has been named to the Muhlenberg College 2020 fall semester dean’s list.
Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term grade-point average of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Kathleen McCowan named to Muhlenberg College dean’s list
-
Community
Bishop Deeley appointed chairman of the Board for National Catholic Risk Retention Group
-
Community
Take-out/pickup supper offered Jan. 23 in East Wilton
-
Community
Concaugh named to Bucknell University dean’s list
-
Community
KVCC to host Meet the Reps webinar Jan. 20