ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Kathleen McCowan of Winslow has been named to the Muhlenberg College 2020 fall semester dean’s list.

Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term grade-point average of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

 

