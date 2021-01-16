AUGUSTA — Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce’s first Chamber Connection of 2021 will be a free meet your representatives webinar from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. Representatives for the towns that comprise the chamber’s Kennebec Valley region will introduce themselves and discuss the issues they will be addressing in the 130th Maine State Legislature, according to a news release from the chamber.

The state representatives and state senators who will be joining include:

• Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, state representative for District 53 (Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Richmond (Part)/ Woolwich);

• Richard T. Bradstreet, R-Vassalboro, state representative for District 80 (Augusta (part), Hibberts Gore, Somerville, Vassalboro and Windsor);

• Tavis Rock Hasenfus, D-Readfield, state representative for District 81 (Monmouth part)/Readfield and Winthrop);

• Thom Harnett, D-Gardiner, state representative for District 83 (Farmingdale and Gardiner);

• Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell, state representative for District 84 (Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner);

• Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Lincoln, state senator for District 13 (Alna, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Bremen, Bristol, Coopers Mills, Damariscotta, Edgecomb, Hibberts Gore, Jefferson, Louds Island, Medomak, Monhegan Island Plantation, Newcastle, New Harbor, Nobleboro, Pemaquid, Round Pond, Somerville, South Bristol, Southport, Waldoboro, Washington, Westport Island, Whitefield, Windsor and Wiscasset);

• Matthew Pouliot, R-Kennebec, state senator for District 15 (Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro); and

• Jeffrey Timberlake, R-Androscoggin, state senator for District 22 (Durham, Greene, Leeds, Lisbon, Litchfield, Sabattus, Turner, Wales and Wayne).

Kennebec Savings Bank is the Chamber Connection sponsor.

A Zoom conference line will be emailed to attendees after registering for the event.

To RSVP, visit us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpcequpzwqGdS288yTn5v2Iv5vCqnhpCm3.

