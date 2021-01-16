PORTLAND — A virtual presentation “Language of Compassion” will be offered by the Project Rachel team in the Diocese of Portland from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, via Lifesize video conferencing. All are welcome to register for the free event at portlanddiocese.org. Anyone younger than 18 must watch with a trusted adult, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The presentation aims to help people become effective agents of compassion and to speak mercy, empathy, and love to post-abortive men and women.

Through Project Rachel, the Diocese of Portland offers hope, understanding, and healing to women and men whose lives have been affected by abortion. The ministry develops tools for parish leaders and hosts Rachel’s Vineyard retreat weekends twice a year for those who suffering in their post-abortive lives. This presentation is not a replacement for the Rachel’s Vineyard retreats. Rather, it is a tool for those who wish to minister to post-abortive men and women.

Jan. 22 marks the 48th anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion.

For more information, call the Office of Lifelong Faith Formation in the Diocese of Portland at 207-321-7885.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: