TROY — Barbara Piper, 91, of Troy, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood in Waterville.She was born in Madison to Walter and Inez Rowell. She married Erwin Piper in 1948. They settled in Troy, established their own dairy farm, raised a family of five and were married for 57 years until his death in 2006.Barbara is survived by her children, Ronald, Brian, Brenda (Peter), Steven, and Debora; four grandchildren, Shannon, Jennifer, Brandee (Casey) and Robert (Jessica); five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kieley, Alyssa, Zeth and Sylas; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Erwin; her parents; siblings; and in-laws. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation for the amazing and loving care Barbara received from the staff at Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood.A celebration of life will be held at a time when it’s safer for friends and family to gather. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.ripostafh.comIn lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to:The DementiaSociety of America(Life Enrichment Programs)P.O. Box 600Doylestown, PA 18901 http://www.dementiasociety.orgor a charity of your choice

