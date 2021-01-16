WINSLOW – Albert Brochu passed away at his home. Albert was born in Winslow on Jan. 21, 1930, the son of Louis and Alice (Duquette) Brochu.

Albert enjoyed collecting coins and stamps. He enjoyed being outside working in his garden, fishing, and hunting. Albert was a part of the Knights of Columbus obtaining the Fourth Degree. He was also a member of the Sacred Heart League, Bourque Legion, and the American Legion. Albert also enjoyed square dancing with his wife, Geraldine.

Albert was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine; his parents; his daughter, Janet Brochu; brothers, Lucien Brochu, Earl Brochu, and Henry Brochu, and sisters, Beatrice Albert and Sylvia Gerard. Albert is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alberts pen pal, Beverly Popadak. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to George and Paula Brochu.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Jan. 22, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the number of people allowed into the service will be limited. Attendees will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville.

An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

