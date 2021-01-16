STARKS – Charles L. Belyea Jr., AKA Charlie, 74, of Starks, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021 at his home in Starks.

Charlie was born on July 18, 1946, in Houlton, Maine, a son of Charles L. Belyea Sr. and Virginia May (Welch) Belyea. He was educated in the local schools.

He was employed as a telephone serviceman for over 30 years and retired from New England Bell.

Charlie loved being a “Wise Guy”, and playing cards. He was a loyal member of the fraternal order of Eagles, Post 1457 and Elks Lodge Post 2531. His family has asked that everyone raise a glass and give a toast to Charlie.

He was predeceased by his wife Sandra Belyea on August 25, 2019, his siblings Faye Carol Newman and Bruce Douglas, Sharon Grace Poucher and Leslie Ann McKenna.

Charles is survived by his children, Cheryl A. Gideon and her husband Mark of Florida, Timothy D. Belyea and his partner April of Norridgewock, and Micheal F. Belyea and his wife Karen of Skowhegan, his stepsons, Brandon Hatfield and his partner, Lynn of Madison and Johnathan Latimer of Starks; as well as several nieces, nephews; grandchilden; and great- grandchildren.

There are currently no services scheduled.

