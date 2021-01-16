BELGRADE – Lulie Opal Webber, 99, died at home on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. She was born in Sidney on Oct. 18, 1921 to Clifton Davis and Hattie Mae (Burke) Tilton.

She graduated from Williams High School after spending her high school years boarding in Oakland with friends from Sidney and grew up on the family farm. At 55, Lulie earned an associate’s degree from Mid-State Business School in Augusta.

Lulie lived all of her life in Sidney until moving to her daughter’s in Belgrade in 2003. In her 99 years, she adapted, adjusted, and accepted many changes, hardships, and challenges, as well as, pleasures with a positive attitude, relaxed manner and quiet strength.

She worked as a stitcher and sorter for Hathaway Shirt Company for 21 years and retired after six years with the State of Maine in the Department of Transportation while raising her family and helping take care of elderly relatives.

She was a former member of the Sidney Grange and liked attending the Methodist Church meals in Oakland. She always had her hands busy playing cards, crocheting, knitting, doing embroidery and all sorts of puzzles. She also loved to read books and enjoyed historical accounts of Sidney, including sharing many stories and memories from her long life. She did intricately embroidered linens which she gave to family and friends. She liked road trips and camping for many years. She kept up with her favorite soap operas since they began over 50 years ago. With gusto, she flew to Florida at age 90 to visit her son and attended a Willie Nelson concert.

Lulie was predeceased by her first husband, Howard Spiller, and her second husband, Alton Webber; sons, Howard and Roderick Spiller, newborn daughter, Colleen Spiller; three half-brothers, Ambrose, Sterling and Woodrow McLellan; grandson, Derick Spiller; and her best friend for over 60 years, Phyllis Warren Parker.

Lulie is survived by a son, Dwight Spiller and his wife Priscilla of Belgrade, daughter, Rhonda Webber of Belgrade, daughter-in-law, Lorraine Spiller of Augusta; grandchildren, Lisa, Brenda, Deborah, Anthony, Darlene and Eric Spiller, Jenny McCarthur, and Leara Webber; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; as well as, close friends, Jeannette and Elwood Dorval of Sidney. She greatly enjoyed seeing and following the development of every new baby in the family and displayed photos of five generations with two of her sons in her extensive gallery of photos.

The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to the staff of Maine General Homecare and Hospice for their services and compassionate support which allowed her to remain at home until her passing.

Lulie’s life will be celebrated in a graveside service in Springer Cemetery in Sidney in the spring.

She has requested that any donations be made to:

Sidney Historical Society

2986 Middle Rd.

Sidney, ME 04330

