SMITHFIELD – Robert “Rob” L. Jones passed away Jan. 9, 2021 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.

Rob spent many summers at his grandmother’s home on Chebeague Island when he was a child. After graduating from high school, he attended and graduated from Bowdoin College. Rob served four years in the US Coast Guard. Maine was always where he wanted to live and in many respects he was a true Mainer. Rob retired from the State of Maine where he served in various positions including Regional Administrator and Financial Contract Manager.

Rob was a quiet man who enjoyed solitude. In the summer, he could be seen sitting on the dock watching the sunset. He was the ultimate introvert but after a phone conversation with Tyla, there was always a bounce in his step.

Rob had many accomplishments. At age 16, he saved a man from drowning and earned a Red Cross Lifesaver Award. He built a house, was an avid gardener and an incredible cook. Rob was a volunteer at Mount Washington Observatory where he cooked meals for staff during the week of Thanksgiving. For many, many years, Rob worked with others to successfully improve the quality of East Pond. Rescuing injured birds for Avian Haven was one of his passions for the past ten years. Many raptors, loons and other species benefited from Rob’s rescues.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Jones of Smithfield; daughter, Tyla Nattress and husband Vincent of Langley, Wash., step daughter, Rachel Hawkins and husband Jody of Pfafftown, N.C., stepson Jose Lindsay of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Margaret and Molly of Langley, Wash., stepgrandchildren, Braden and Soairse of Pfafftown, N.C.; brother-in-law, Gary Archibald and wife Cynthia of Scarborough.

Thank you, friends and family, for your love and support. Thank you, Deb, Lynda, Gary and Ed for the incredible emotional support you have given Diane and Rob over the past month.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

﻿Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

For those who wish to make a donation in Rob’s memory, please consider donating to: Avian Haven

418 North Palmero Rd.

Freedom, ME 04941

avianhaven.org

Guest Book

