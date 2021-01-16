AUGUSTA – Sandra E. Newton, 71, of North Belfast Avenue, died Jan. 8, 2021 at her home after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Augusta on March 19, 1949, the daughter of Blaine N. Clark and Carolyn J. (Maddox) Clark.

Sandi was a 1967 graduate of Lawrence High School in Fairfield. After completing her education, she went on to enjoy a career caring for children and was lovingly known as “Momma Sandi.”

Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years as a Special Education Tech by the City of Augusta School Department. She finished her career at Farrington Elementary School, where she found great joy in working with her students.

Before beginning her career with the Augusta School System, Sandi ran a daycare from her home in Hallowell, where she became a second mother to many wonderful children.

Sandi was predeceased by her parents; brother Glenn Clark, sister Patti Ochmanski, and beloved son Michael Newton.

Surviving is her husband of 49 years, Roland I. Newton of Augusta; two sons, Dana Newton of Richmond and Dale Newton of Augusta.

In order to preserve the health and safety of her friends and loved ones, there are no planned visiting hours or services at this time. A celebration of life ceremony will be held later this year once the pandemic allows for it. Details for her memorial will be provided via Sandi’s Facebook page later this summer.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please send donations in her honor to the Farrington School Student Support Program. Checks should

be made out to

“Farrington School”

and sent to:

Augusta School

Department

40 Pierce Dr. Ste. 3

Augusta, ME 04330

