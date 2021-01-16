DELAND, Fla. – Shirley Marie Gagnon, born March 23, 1930, in Bangor, passed away Jan. 8, 2021, under the care of Kindred Hospice at the Cloisters in DeLand, Fla.She is survived by her childhood best friend and devoted husband of 73 years plus 347 days to Henry Russell Gagnon. They had three children, Bruce and wife Vickie of North Carolina, Sheila Abbott of Seville, Fla. and Gregg and wife Kelly of Deland, Fla. They also had five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren that all live in Florida.The Gagnon family humbly embraced their life together and their journeys throughout their time.

