WHITEFIELD, N.H. – Steven Wayne Briggs passed away on Jan. 9, 2021 at his home in Whitefield, N.H. after a courageous two year battle with cancer.Steven was born in Augusta on Dec. 28, 1955, the son of Robert and Audrey Briggs. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1974 and attended the University of Maine in Augusta. He has lived in New Hampshire the last 35 years.

He started working for LaVerdiere’s in 1979 and has worked 35 years for Rite Aid. He was well liked by all his employees and customers and was a hard worker. Steve loved watching Nascar, Red Sox, and Patriots. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and treasured time with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; his mother Audrey; his sister, Susan, his brother David, brother-in-law Roland Lafond Jr.; father-in-law Roland Lafond Sr.; and several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his father, Robert.Funeral service will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:a charity of your choice

Guest Book