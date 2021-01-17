Jan. 6, 2021 will forever be remembered as the date an angry mob stormed the halls of democracy in Washington, D.C., in an act of insurrection. They were leaderless energy, bent on mindless mayhem and violence. They lost. Our country was scarred, but not destroyed.
I remembered Kintsugi in the aftermath. Kintsugi is the Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold — built on the idea that in embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create an even stronger, more beautiful piece of art.
America has its flaws, but its enduring beauty continues to shine as a beacon for the world. We are made stronger from our scars. We value something we cherish and no longer take for granted. May God bless America again and again.
James Weathersby
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: Through tragedy, JP will work to keep you laughing
-
Letters to the Editor
Stranger’s good deed will be paid forward
-
Food & Dining
Morning in Maine
-
J.P. Devine
J.P. Devine: Making the roaches laugh
-
Schools and Education
School nurses on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 and keeping schools open
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.