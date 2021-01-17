Jan. 6, 2021 will forever be remembered as the date an angry mob stormed the halls of democracy in Washington, D.C., in an act of insurrection. They were leaderless energy, bent on mindless mayhem and violence. They lost. Our country was scarred, but not destroyed.

I remembered Kintsugi in the aftermath. Kintsugi is the Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold — built on the idea that in embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create an even stronger, more beautiful piece of art.

America has its flaws, but its enduring beauty continues to shine as a beacon for the world. We are made stronger from our scars. We value something we cherish and no longer take for granted. May God bless America again and again.

James Weathersby

Augusta

