FAIRFIELD – On Jan. 12, 2021, Daniel Lee Sawtelle went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Daniel was a kind, caring, Christian man who never hesitated to help someone in need. He was a member of Sidney’s 2nd Baptist Church. He enjoyed finding deals on Ebay, going fishing, taking long rides with his wife Cindy to look for antiques and enjoy the outdoors. He especially loved his two dogs, Sampson and Xander.Daniel attended Kennebec Valley Technical College; he graduated the top of his class in accounting on the nationwide accounting exam. He received an award for placing second.Daniel is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cynthia Hosea Sawtelle; his mom and stepdad, Barbara and Ken Butler; his brother, Dana Sawtelle and his wife, April, Daryl Sawtelle and his wife, Tina, Don and his wife, Kristina Welch; as well as several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his sister, Darlene Nicholas; and his grandparents, Roland and Anita Sinclair.A very special thank you to the Oxford County Sheriff’s office, the Hebron EMS, and three very special Angels who stopped to help us. Your help, kind support and compassion I can never repay. I pray for God’s blessing to be on each and every one of you.There will be no funeral services or visiting hours due to Covid-19. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations to pay for cremation services and future bills are appreciated. Please see our go fund me page at: https://gofund.me/1ffcde67 or send your donation toCindy SawtelleP.O. Box 102,Fairfield, ME. 04937.

