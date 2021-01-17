THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Donald H. Bowman, 85, of The Villages, Fla. passed away on Jan. 2, 2021 after a battle with COVID-19. Don was born on June 19, 1935 to Alton and Hope Bowman in Waterville.

After graduation from Lawrence High School in Fairfield he married Connie Crowell on Sept. 22, 1956. They had four children, Donnie, Sue, Danny and Jill. Don was a loving husband and the best father ever as he always found time for his family and their activities. When his oldest son, Donnie, was born, Don joined the Police Chief, Fred Gould, to organize the town’s first Pop Warner Football League where he remained active as the League President through his youngest son’s, Danny, playing days. He was also very active in Fairfield’s Little League Baseball as a head coach for both of his boys and followed them through their high school years as a Booster for the high school teams. Both of his daughters were active in Dance recitals, cheerleading and school activities. Don was always in attendance for them as well. He served as a Town Councilman for Fairfield.

Don and Connie moved to Texas in 1980 where he took a job with Payless Cashways running the Market’s Central Dispatch for Dallas and Ft. Worth’s 16 locations. While in Texas, he was a season ticket holder for the Dallas Cowboys fulfilling a lifelong dream of his.

In 2000 Don and Connie retired to The Villages where they had a home built in the Village of Santiago. He truly was happy there as he often said in wonderment, “I just can’t believe we are here.” He loved golfing with his friends, John, Chuck and Jerry, and was often photographed in the local papers for his softball prowess. Don had a real love for people as he “never met a stranger” and he continued this as he worked with Paige McCabe’s Polo Team and was active with the Special Events Team. He always had time for others and was always willing to give them ‘advice.” He will be remembered by all as a really good guy, and by his family as the Best Dad Ever! May he rest in peace!

Don is survived by his wife, Connie; four children; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jeanne.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Don’s memory would be appreciated to:

St Jude’s Hospital

