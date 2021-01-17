WATERVILLE – James “Jim” Colin Stewart passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at MaineGeneral Medical Center, with his wife and daughters by his side.

He was born in Waterville on March 27, 1942. He was the son of Clarence and Margaret (Gaudet) Stewart. Jim attended Waterville High School, where he met his future wife, Joyce (Buker) Stewart. They were married for 58 wonderful years.

After high school, Jim held various jobs in the Waterville area. He worked for CMP, and then became a firefighter/EMT for the Waterville Fire Department. He made many life long friends there.

At the ripe old age of 33, Jim decided to attend the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and become a law enforcement officer. He was employed for several years as a sheriff’s deputy for the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, however, Jim wasn’t done yet…he made his final career move by becoming a safety and security officer for Sappi Fine Paper in Hinckley, before retiring in 2001.

Jim loved fishing, Moosehead and Rangeley lakes, and anything to do with landscaping and making his yard look impeccable. He had a great deal of pride in it. Jim also loved to tinker in his garage and could fix just about anything. He mostly loved being a “Papa” to his two grandsons. His family meant the world to him.

Jim was predeceased by his mother and father; and brother, Clarence “Sonny” Stewart.

He will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Vicki (Tom) Higgins, Trisha (Dan) LeGage; his grandsons, Lucas and Logan LeGage; sisters, Germaine Jackson, Beverly Stewart, and Patsy Jolicoeur and brother, Fred Stewart.

There will be a graveside service later this spring.

