WINTHROP – Robert W. Cochran I, with his loving family by his side, peacefully ran out of runway at his home in Winthrop, on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, he was 87. The youngest of four children, he was born in the township of Oil Creek, Pa., the son of the late Donald and Olive Cochran.

After graduating from Colestock High School in Titusville, Pa., he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, serving in Fleet Air Squadron Six V-10. After fulfilling assignments in Morocco and Iceland, he was stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station. Little could he have known that this assignment would lead to his meeting Jeannine McKeone, our mother and the love of his life, at a local dance. They were married in April of 1954 and over the course of the next 63 years, they built a solid marriage, a lively, healthy family, and a happy household filled with humor and music, far beyond what he believed possible for himself.

Shortly after an honorable discharge from the Navy, Dad began his 37 year career at Central Maine Power Company. Having earned several promotions during his career, climbing/line work remained his true passion. After retirement he went on to become an assistant instructor for the Line Workers Program at Kennebec Valley Community College, where he was able to share his knowledge, experiences, and deep respect of the trade. Later he went to work on the gas pipeline project, which he thoroughly enjoyed until he discovered it interfered with golf season.

He was a proud lifetime member and Post Commander (1982-1984) of the American Legion, Fitzgerald-Cummings Post 2, in Augusta.

Dad was a great cook and especially enjoyed treating his family to delicious barbeques and our annual lobster feeds where food, drinks, and stories flowed all day long.

He was a self taught piano and guitar player with a wicked catchy style as well as a gifted storyteller. Most of his stories included hunting, ice fishing, golfing, and adventures of his days as a lineman and sailor. Thanks for the great times and laughs, Dad.

He was an exceptional baseball player, and a huge fan, partial to the Cleveland Indians. It’s quite possible he still holds the record for the longest ball ever hit out of Pettengill Park in Auburn, where he played for the local team. Later on he continued his passion for baseball by coaching Little League and Babe Ruth leagues where he was instrumental in producing several winning teams.

He was a long time member of Springbrook Golf Club in Leeds, and appreciated a good round of golf with many club members including his best buds, Dave Kus, Roger Maloney, John Gross, and his son Bob. Many thanks to Joey and Jeannine Golden and staff for providing a great venue for his fun and recreation.

Dad was an outdoor man. Deer hunting season drew him out into the woods where he cherished being in the quiet wilderness. Besides vegetable and flower gardening and yard work, his favorite outdoor activity was his wood pile. He spent countless hours, splitting cordwood and kindling for family and friends. We’ve missed seeing him at the wood pile.

He also loved clam digging, fishing, lobstering, and shrimping with his old co-workers and friends from Boothbay Harbor.

There are countless stories and memories about our colorful, outgoing father we’d love to share but Pat’s Pond in Boothbay Harbor is one of our fondest memories. In the winter season we will never forget how Dad and our across the pond neighbor, Jolly Arsenault, worked to make the best pond ice for the Pat’s Pond kids. Their extraordinary efforts made it possible for us to spend hours skating during the day and by bonfire at night on perfect ice. Unforgettable times, thanks Dad.

Dad was predeceased by his sweet wife Jeannine; his parents; sisters Virginia O’Neil and Dora Kerr; and many in-laws that he adored.

He is survived by his brother Donald Cochran of San Antonio; daughters Cynthia (Barry) Crowell, Rhonda (Rick) Gillespie of Winthrop, Judy (Mike) Cummings of Oconomowoc, Wis., son Robert Cochran II of Winthrop; three grandchildren, Casey (Nicole) Gillespie of Belgrade, Corey (Marianne) Gillespie of Winthrop, and Lyndsay Cochran of Austin, Texas; three great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

We miss you Dad, and as you noted, we’ll “see you at home plate”

The family would like to express their deep gratitude and thanks to the staff of Beacon Hospice, who took such wonderful care of our father, specifically Kami, Amy, Chaplin Eric and other hospice angels. They were beyond wonderful.

There will be no visitation services. A graveside service, with full military honors, will take place at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on our website’s obituary page: http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers the family would be honored if you would consider a donation in his memory to

Beacon Hospice Care,

5 Community Dr. Suite A,

Augusta, ME 04330 or

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105.

