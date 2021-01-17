WATERVILLE – Sister Dorothy Bujold, formerly known as Sister Rita Marie, died on Jan. 15, 2021 at Mount Saint Joseph in Waterville at the age of 94.

She was born on Feb. 11, 1926 in Waterville, the daughter of Leonard and Evelyne (Guite) Bujold.

Dorothy joined the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Lyon in 1946, in South Berwick. From 1949 to 1969 she ministered with youth, teaching successively at the Academy of Saint Joseph in South Berwick and at the parochial schools of Saint Michael in South Berwick, Holy Family in Lewiston and Saint John in Winslow.

From 1969 to 1989 Sister Dorothy was mainly at the service of religious life. She was elected to the General Leadership of her Congregation in 1969 and lived in Lyon, France, until 1977. She was then missioned to Rome where for eight years she worked at the International Union of Superiors General. In 1985, upon her return to Maine, she served for four years as Vicar for Religious in the Diocese of Portland.

In 1989, her Congregation made an appeal for Africa. Sister Dorothy answered that call and was missioned to West Africa at the age of 63. For 12 years she shared her life with the African people whom she loved, in the countries of Senegal, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

During her last years of active ministry, at the age 75, she was missioned to St. Peter’s Church, Bingham, to provide parish outreach to the people in the area. In May 2016, she moved to Mount Saint Joseph in Waterville.

Sister Dorothy is survived by four sisters, Adrienne Desveaux, of Wells; Noella Pelletier and husband Charlie of Winslow, Fern Bard and husband Bud, of Winslow, Sister Rita Bujold, CSJ of Lyon France, her two brothers, Leo Bujold and wife Olivette, of Skowhegan, and Harvey Bujold and Karen Nagle of Bonita Springs, Fla. She is also survived by many special nephews, nieces; grandnephews, grandnieces; and friends.

She was predeceased by her sister Paula and husband Jim Veilleux; her brother-in-law Ted Desveaux, and her sister-in-law Rita Bujold.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph wish to express their sincere gratitude to the Staff of Mount Saint Joseph and MaineGeneral Hospice for their loving and caring presence to Sr. Dorothy.

A by-preregistration-only 11 a.m. visitation and noon Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Notre Dame Church in Waterville on Wednesday, Jan. 20 with burial at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville to follow. All must register in advance to be among the 50 who can be present at the visitation and Mass. Register by contacting the Sisters of St. Joseph at (207) 873-4512 or [email protected] Masks, screening and social distancing will be required. All others are asked to pray from the safety of their home.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guest book can be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations, which will be sent in Sr. Dorothy’s memory, to our sisters in Africa, may be made to the

Sisters of Saint Joseph,

80 Garland, Rd.,

Winslow ME 04901.

