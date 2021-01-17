To many of my internet “friends” a main cause of the “violence” that is reported upon today is a result of weak discipline by parents of the poor when they were children. Tough love would have solved this problem.

Yet it is these same Trump supporters that when presented the tough love by scientists and knowledgeable officials on how to slow the spread of the virus, they themselves now act like the proverbial children of their internet messaging, refusing to obey, wanting to impeach the authorities, and even taking out advertising in this newspaper (Jan. 3, page A5), encouraging disobedience.

Bill Williamson

Jefferson

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles