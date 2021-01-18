President-elect Joe Biden may fulfill a pledge to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, CBC News reported, citing people it didn’t identify.
The words “Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit” appeared on transition briefing note for Jan. 20 — Inauguration Day — circulated by Biden’s transition team over the weekend, according to the Canadian report.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a tweet and a lengthy statement that was “deeply concerned” about the report that Biden may repeal the permit, although such a move had been widely expected if Biden was elected.
“Doing so would kill jobs on both sides of the border, weaken the critically important Canada-U.S. relationship, and undermine U.S. national security,” Kenney said.
In May, Biden campaign policy adviser Stef Feldman said in a statement that the candidate had strongly opposed the pipeline during the Obama administration “and will proudly stand in the Roosevelt Room again as President and stop it for good by rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline permit.”
The Keystone XL pipeline has been controversial since first proposed more than a decade ago.
Opponents argue it will stimulate oil sands development, contributing to climate change. Canada’s oil industry argues the project is needed to supply heavy crude to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, who need the oil to replace declining volumes from Latin America.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
The streak’s alive: Kennebunk man heading to Super Bowl again
-
Business
U.K. seafood trucks protest at Parliament over Brexit red tape
-
Local & State
Waterville City Council to consider final vote on downtown TIF district
-
Business
Biden’s test: Engineering economic boom in a partisan divide
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Jan. 18 police log
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.